Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Mossey beams with front row after ‘stupid’ FP3 fall

22 July 2017
Luke Mossey says a breakthrough in mixed conditions during qualifying at Brands Hatch gives him an added boost with his JG Speedfit Kawasaki.
Luke Mossey says a breakthrough in the mixed conditions during qualifying at Brands Hatch GP gives him faith his JG Speedfit Kawasaki will be fast in whatever weather comes on race day.

The MCE British Superbike championship leader bounced back from an FP3 fall at Druids to storm onto the front row with second on the grid during qualifying but was unable to match Josh Brookes in the mixed conditions for pole position.

Mossey says he was thrilled to repay his JG Speedfit Kawasaki squad with second in qualifying after his frustrating crash in the final practice session while his pace in the wet and drying conditions has given him an added boost to add to his two wins at the Kent circuit from earlier in the year around the Indy track.

“It is still quite warm today so I knew the track would dry out quickly but perhaps not that rapidly,” Mossey said. “I'm still over the moon with second and to be on the front row as we've never been fans of the wet conditions so it is a nice feeling.

“Full credit to the JG Speedfit Kawasaki boys because we had a stupid tip-off this morning which shouldn't have happened to repay them with a front row is amazing.

“We know we've got good pace in the dry and now we feel we have good pace in the wet so depending on what the conditions are tomorrow I think we should be there or thereabouts to have a good go for the wins.”

Mossey currently holds a seven-point lead in the BSB riders' championship while trailing Shane Byrne by three Podium Points after the opening five rounds.
by Haydn Cobb

