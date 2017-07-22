BSB »

Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Linfoot shows promise after ‘breakthrough’ on Honda

22 July 2017
Dan Linfoot feels he is on the cusp of a breakthrough with the new Honda after a set-up change produced gains in FP3 and qualifying.
Linfoot shows promise after ‘breakthrough’ on Honda
Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Linfoot shows promise after ‘breakthrough’ on Honda
Click here for full BSB qualifying results from Brands Hatch GP

Dan Linfoot feels he is on the cusp of a breakthrough with the new Honda Fireblade after an impressive final free practice followed by third in qualifying in mixed conditions at Brands Hatch GP.

The Honda Racing rider jumped to second place on the FP3 timesheet with a 1m 25.139s before torrential rain hit Brands Hatch to give a new challenge to qualifying. Despite the drying conditions, Linfoot powered to the front row with third place in qualifying for his best result of the year on the new Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2.

Having spent the whole day at the sharp-end of the timesheet, Linfoot feels a breakthrough with the set-up on the new Firblade to help control the power of the new Fireblade can pay off – inspired by a set-up change run during Suzuka 8 Hours testing – and hopes it provides a turning point to his campaign having struggled to match his team-mate Jason O'Halloran who has scored three rostrums already in 2017.

“We need a genuine result in the dry before I can smile a little bit more as it has been a really difficult start to the season,” Linfoot said. “I've had my head down and keep giving the guys information for what I want the bike to feel like and while Jason has been getting a few results, which has been difficult for me to sit back and watch, I've been trying to keep giving them information.

“With the bike at Suzuka testing last week I had a nice feeling with it and tried to give the guys that sort of information this weekend and I think we are getting on top of it more now.

“It is just a bit more of a difficult beast to ride, with a bit more power, a bit more aggression and I seem to upset that a little bit with the way I ride it. Let's see tomorrow but I feel like I made a bit of a breakthrough this morning with something on the bike and how I attacked it as well so let's see how is shakes out tomorrow.”

Linfoot currently trails the top six Showdown places by 33 points and is one of only two riders not to reach the podium out of the top 11 riders in the championship in 2017.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Honda , linfoot , Dan Linfoot , Jason O'Halloran
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Michael Laverty, McAMS Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Christian Iddon, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Glenn Irwin, Be Wiser Ducati [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
John Hopkins, British Moto Rapido [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 