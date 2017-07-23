Byrne leads Brookes in warm-up

Click here for full BSB warm-up results at Brands Hatch GP
Shane Byrne has regained top spot on the timesheet from Josh Brookes on Sunday morning warm-up at Brands Hatch GP.
The Be Wiser Ducati rider claimed a clean sweep of top times during the practice session in the dry but with qualifying run in mixed conditions he failed to replicate the same form which saw Brookes storm to a first pole position of 2017 on the Anvil Hire Yamaha.
Byrne and Brookes claimed the top two places last time out at Snetterton and look set for another battle at Brands Hatch GP, with the defending BSB champion holding a slender one-tenth of a second advantage over Brookes at the end of warm-up.
Leon Haslam regained some much-needed race pace in warm-up and ended the session third overall on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, while Honda's Dan Linfoot continued to show promise in fourth ahead of BSB championship leader Luke Mossey.
Buildbase Suzuki's Bradley Ray found impressive gains in the short session to jump up to sixth fastest ahead of McAMS Yamaha's James Ellison and Smiths Racing BMW's Peter Hickman. Moto Rapido Ducati's John Hopkins and RAF Reserves Kawasaki's Jake Dixon completed the top ten.