Byrne toasts King of Brands, BSB title lead

Shane Byrne has been crowned 'King of Brands' for the third time in four years as he claimed the MCE British Superbike championship lead at the midway stage of the season.The defending BSB champion has secured his second consecutive double victory after his clean sweep at Snetterton with two wins at Brands Hatch GP to grab the BSB points lead for the first time this season.Having battled through a thrilling race one with a number of riders jostling for victory before the rain prematurely halted a full race distance, Byrne produced a flawless performance in race two starting from the front row to storm into the lead on the opening lap at Hawthorns.After nearest challengers Linfoot and Brookes tipped off in separate incidents, the Be Wiser Ducati rider found himself with a comfortable time gap to James Ellison at the midpoint and controlled his pace to seal a second straight double and with it a third 'King of Brands' title in four years.“I quickly got into the lead on the opening lap at Hawthorns so that was when I decided right lets go for it because I knew I had been fast all weekend and would be fast at the end,” Byrne said. “I got my head down and ran a fast pace with low 1m 25s laps which was consistently fast to give me a small lead over Josh, but after 10 laps or so I saw my board say '3.5 seconds to JE' and that made me wonder where Josh had gone. It was only when I came around to Surtees that I saw him with his bike on the side.“After then I concentrated on staying in the 1m 25s and to not bust my balls to maintain the gap but with so many laps to go I was thinking every lap felt like it took forever.“At the end of the race I came through pit lane and wanted to do a big stoppie but out of the corner of my eye I saw Josh giving me a clap. Josh and I aren't exactly the best of friends but I thought that was nice sportsmanship from him so I parked the bike in Parc Ferme and went back. I apologised and said thanks after seeing him at the last minute and he was cool with that.”With Byrne's focus solely on the BSB title charge he's keen to shift focus to Thruxton in two weeks time and complete his run of race wins having notched up four in a row since Snetterton.“I'm going to go back to Spain tomorrow to see my family as I've not seen them for a week so I'm looking forward to getting there, getting some training done as well as relaxing a bit before coming back for Thruxton,” he said. “That was a great round for us last year despite a mechanical failure in race two which cost us a double race win.“We've been working really hard this weekend to improve the package and we've done just that. I've felt we've been really consistent all weekend and I feel we can take that to Thruxton next and try to repeat this double again.”Byrne has a 29-point advantage over Luke Mossey in the BSB riders' championship while he holds 10 Podium Points more than nearest challenger Leon Haslam.