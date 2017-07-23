Brookes holds hands up at ‘human error’

Josh Brookes says it was his own mistake while pushing to close the gap to Shane Byrne which forced his off during race two at Brands Hatch GP but is confident it won't derail his Showdown charge.The Anvil Hire Yamaha rider was running in second place looking to reel in Byrne during the second race at the Kent track and was producing blistering pace having set a new circuit lap record with a 1m 24.873s. Having reduced the time deficit down to half a second on the Be Wiser Ducati rider, Brookes tipped off on lap nine at the left-hander Surtees to tumble out of contention.Brookes was visibly deflated by the off but admitted it was his fault asking for too much from his Anvil Hire Yamaha in his pursuit of Byrne.“I've only got myself to blame as nobody else was out there holding on to the handlebars,” Byrne said. “I fell off at a corner which isn't famous or well known for action like that. I just gave it too much speed with too much lean angle and too much brake.“It was just a mistake when I was pushing too hard and if I'm honest maybe if I had a better first race I would have settled for second in race two but seeing Shakey in the lead and knowing he had won the first race I wanted to keep him under pressure and the only way to do that was to push hard. Unfortunately in that corner it was fairly basic but it caught me out.“I'm full of different emotions. I'm upset, annoyed and frustrated but whatever you want to call it only riders who have been in the same situation would understand.”After suffering with a defective tyre in race one which restrained him to a fifth place finish, Brookes has slipped to fifth in the BSB riders' championship but holds a 19-point advantage over nearest challenger outside the top six Showdown spots Christian Iddon.Despite a frustrating Brands Hatch GP round, Brookes is confident of bouncing back at his favourite track on the BSB calendar, Thruxton, after racing at the Suzuka 8 Hours next weekend for Suzuki.“I had problems in race one with the tyre not performing,” he said. “With the tyres a mass produced item sometimes you get one which just doesn't quite work out as good as the next. In race two the bike was unchanged and I set a new lap record so clearly the bike is working well enough, I just made a human error.“I know how to deal with disappointment and setbacks and at the end of the day it is just one race and with the Showdown system I could be miles of points away but still be strong at the end of the year so its not a huge problem for the championship it is just today which feels quite disappointing.“I'll go to Suzuka now with a different bike, different circuit, different conditions and different tyres. I'll clear my mind and focus on doing a good job there before coming back to Thruxton which is my favourite circuit of the year.”