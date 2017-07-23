Iddon in BSB Showdown hunt with comeback rostrum

Christian Iddon says a podium on his return from injury in the MCE British Superbike championship comes as a useful boost to his Showdown charge for Tyco BMW.After suffering a nasty fall during free practice at Knockhill Iddon has missed the last two rounds through injury but made his first race start in two-and-a-half months at Brands Hatch GP with a solid eighth place finish in a frantic race.Benefitting from a higher grid position starting from eighth, Iddon produced a lightning start to rise up to fourth early on before briefly holding second place after Dan Linfoot and Josh Brookes crashed out ahead of him in separate incidents.But after being passed by James Ellison, the Tyco BMW rider settled for third place to mark a rostrum return on his injury comeback while placing himself firmly in the Showdown contenders.“It was a surprise to get to the podium as I didn't know Josh had fallen off so it was very welcomed,” Iddon said. “I came into Parc Ferme and the nice lady said I should be done there with the top three but I said that was lovely but I think you are going a bit daft! She came back a minute later and said I was definitely in the top three so here we are."The race was reasonably nondescript, I got up to third quite quick and with Shakey and Josh out front I ran what I thought was a strong pace but they were gapping me which I couldn't believe and there was nothing I could do.“I tried to settle myself into a rhythm but then James came through. It was okay as I settled down and raced by pit board with James as a marker in front of me.“It's really nice to be here and back on the podium after missing four races and it has been difficult to be at the rounds and watch on so a big thanks to my sponsors and Tyco BMW for putting up with me being aggro for the last few weeks. My lip has been on the floor so this is nice. I've off on a plane now for my maiden Suzuka 8 Hours before coming back and kicking on at Thruxton.”Iddon is the nearest challenger outside the top six Showdown spots trailing Smith Racing BMW's Peter Hickman by nine points with three rounds until top six title contenders are decided. The Tyco BMW rider heads off for his maiden Suzuka 8 Hours next week before the Thruxton BSB round – the venue which hosted BMW's last victory in the series in 2016.