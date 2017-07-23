BSB »

Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Iddon in BSB Showdown hunt with rostrum on comeback

23 July 2017
Christian Iddon says a podium on his return from injury in the MCE British Superbike championship comes as a useful boost to his Showdown charge
Iddon in BSB Showdown hunt with comeback rostrum
Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Iddon in BSB Showdown hunt with rostrum on comeback
Click here for full BSB race two results from Brands Hatch GP

Christian Iddon says a podium on his return from injury in the MCE British Superbike championship comes as a useful boost to his Showdown charge for Tyco BMW.

After suffering a nasty fall during free practice at Knockhill Iddon has missed the last two rounds through injury but made his first race start in two-and-a-half months at Brands Hatch GP with a solid eighth place finish in a frantic race.

Benefitting from a higher grid position starting from eighth, Iddon produced a lightning start to rise up to fourth early on before briefly holding second place after Dan Linfoot and Josh Brookes crashed out ahead of him in separate incidents.

But after being passed by James Ellison, the Tyco BMW rider settled for third place to mark a rostrum return on his injury comeback while placing himself firmly in the Showdown contenders.

“It was a surprise to get to the podium as I didn't know Josh had fallen off so it was very welcomed,” Iddon said. “I came into Parc Ferme and the nice lady said I should be done there with the top three but I said that was lovely but I think you are going a bit daft! She came back a minute later and said I was definitely in the top three so here we are.

"The race was reasonably nondescript, I got up to third quite quick and with Shakey and Josh out front I ran what I thought was a strong pace but they were gapping me which I couldn't believe and there was nothing I could do.

“I tried to settle myself into a rhythm but then James came through. It was okay as I settled down and raced by pit board with James as a marker in front of me.

“It's really nice to be here and back on the podium after missing four races and it has been difficult to be at the rounds and watch on so a big thanks to my sponsors and Tyco BMW for putting up with me being aggro for the last few weeks. My lip has been on the floor so this is nice. I've off on a plane now for my maiden Suzuka 8 Hours before coming back and kicking on at Thruxton.”

Iddon is the nearest challenger outside the top six Showdown spots trailing Smith Racing BMW's Peter Hickman by nine points with three rounds until top six title contenders are decided. The Tyco BMW rider heads off for his maiden Suzuka 8 Hours next week before the Thruxton BSB round – the venue which hosted BMW's last victory in the series in 2016.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Dan Linfoot , Peter Hickman , iddon
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Christian Iddon, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Christian Iddon, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Andy Reid, Tyco BMW, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 