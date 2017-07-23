Linfoot deflated by race two fall after first podium

Dan Linfoot says 'hindsight is a wonderful thing' after tipping off while pushing to add to his maiden podium of 2017 with second place in the Brands Hatch GP opener.The Honda Racing rider carved his way to second place in race one before the premature halt of the opener by a red flag due to rain but aiming to double up he low-sided off at Druids on lap four while chasing runaway leaders Shane Byrne and Josh Brookes.Having seen how race two unfolded Linfoot admits maintaining his pace and settling for a potential third place would have capped an ideal round after a tricky start to the 2017 campaign with the new Fireblade.“This weekend didn't really turn out the way I wanted it to,” Linfoot said. “I scored my first podium of the season and felt really good with the Fireblade and my confidence was up. Starting from pole was ideal for race two but there's not much to say really, I'm disappointed.“I was trying to chase Josh and Shakey and keep my pace to match them. But as I entered Druids I lost the front and went down.“I didn't think I did anything massively different to what I had before, but it's just one of those things.“In hindsight maybe I shouldn't have tried to push and just settled with fourth or fifth to get some more points, but hindsight is a wonderful thing.”Despite his race two fall Linfoot has jumped to 10th in the BSB riders' championship and is 39 points off of the top six Showdown places.Linfoot now heads off to race in the Suzuka 8 Hours for Honda before returning to BSB action at Thruxton in two weeks time.