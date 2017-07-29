Suzuka: Yoshimura Suzuki pairing eyeing upset

By Neil Morrison

Photo by Steve English

Yoshimura Suzuki duo Sylvain Guintoli and Josh Brookes expressed quiet confidence in the performance and consistency of the factory's new GSX-R 1000 machine after the team qualified second for Sunday's prestigious Suzuka 8 Hour event.Guintoli described the entry, which has been present at each and every 8 Hour since the event's inaugural race in 1978, as “outsiders”, but Suzuki's new GSX-R 1000 has proved an able match for Yamaha's factory backed entry, which has emerged victorious in each of the past two years.Indeed, Guintoli could well have done even better on Saturday, but for a small crash late in his flying lap. It was then left to team-mate Takuya Tsuda to produce an impressive 2m 6.282s time, which was just two tenths of a second short of Katsuyuki Nakasuga's pole position lap.Although slightly disappointed with his crash, Guintoli spoke confidently about Sunday, and feels all of the Yoshimura team has done a “really good job” to keep the Yamaha men honest.“The week has been great,” he said. “As a team and as an experience it's been fantastic so far. Except for the little tumble in the qualifying. It's been great. We came here as outsiders to challenge the domination of the last two years of Yamaha and I think we're doing a really good job with the new GSX-R.“We've got a very strong line up of riders. We've done our homework. We're ready for tomorrow. It's a very competitive event and this afternoon I was about to have a go.“I really like that format of Superpole where I did it back as a rider. I felt like I could have a free go really, a little bit too much this afternoon! We think we showed some pace, so we're looking forward to tomorrow.”Team-mate and fellow British Superbike runner Josh Brookes did not compete in Saturday's qualifying shootout, as only the quickest two riders on Friday from each entry took part.The Australian described Yoshimura's effort as “full factory” and is hopeful tomorrow's race will result in his first winning of the prestigious event.“Well, my first time at Suzuka was 2005. I've been trying to win this race for a long time. It's a great privilege to be invited again with the Yoshimura team. They have a great family atmosphere and the bikes and the preparation is like, full factory.“So I'm in a great position to finally, and hopefully, win. Takuya did a fantastic job in qualifying so we're starting in a good position. Sylvain had a small crash but he's uninjured, so we're ready to take on the race tomorrow. I think everyone is a bit unsure about the weather. This year we've been spoiled with cooler conditions. If Suzuka is anything like I'm used to and expecting, it'll be extremely hot tomorrow.“To echo what Sylvain said, we've got a good line up. All three riders are particularly strong and our race pace is our strength. Even though Takuya did a great job in qualifying, I think we were already thinking our strength wasn't in the qualifying. It was for our race runs. So we're ready for tomorrow.”