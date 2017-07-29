BSB »

Suzuka: Haslam: Third on the grid isn’t too shabby

29 July 2017
Leon Haslam feels a slow first sector cost him a shot at pole position during his qualifying run for the Suzuka 8 Hours; pleased to qualify third.
Suzuka: Haslam: Third on the grid isn’t too shabby
Suzuka: Haslam: Third on the grid isn’t too shabby
Leon Haslam was left to rue the cost of several mistakes on his flying lap in qualifying, as he eventually placed an impressive third fastest ahead of Sunday's prestigious 8 Hour race.

Lining up alongside Kazuma Watanabe and Azlan Shah Bin Kamaruzaman in the Kawasaki Team Green entry, Haslam comes into the 40th running of the event hoping to repeat his heroic winning feats from 2013 and '14, and claim a first victory at the race for the factory since 1993.

And Haslam feels preparation for this year's race has been smoother than '16, with each rider agreeing on set-up direction, resulting in strong pace on both new and old tyres.

Had it not been for several costly mistakes through the track's famous, serpentine first sector, Haslam could have been in the mix for pole position.

As it was, third place on the grid, with a lap time that was just 0.343s off Katsuyuki Nakasuga's pole position lap – the quickest time of the day – still represented a positive showing for the Englishman.

“I didn't feel that confident just before Superpole because we didn't get any laps in before the qualifying session,” said Haslam. “But it went well. I made a couple of mistakes in that first sector, where I lost three tenths.

“But we finished just around three tenths off the pole position. Third on the grid. I did a 2m 6.3s, which isn't too shabby. I'm looking forward to the race tomorrow now.”

By Neil Morrison


Photo by Steve English


Tagged as: Kawasaki , Haslam
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Leon Haslam Team Green Kawasaki Suzuka 8 Hours
Leon Haslam, Shane Byrne, Dan Linfoot [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jake Dixon, RAF Reserves Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 