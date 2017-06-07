Snetterton test - Session 3 [Top 15]

Full session three testing results at the in-season test of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton [Top 15].
A number of teams missed the Snetterton test due to competing at the Isle of Man TT.
1. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 1m 48.297s
2. Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 1m 48.392s
3. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 48.613s
4. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 1m 48.649s
5. Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 1m 48.662s
6. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R 1m 49.514s
7. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 49.814s
8. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR 1m 50.041s
9. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 50.096s
10. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 50.145s
11. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 50.183s
12. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 50.400s
13. Danny Buchan
GBR Morello Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 50.976s
*
14. Adam Jenkinson
GBR Northern Escalators Installations BMW S1000RR 1m 51.758s
*
15. Fraser Rodgers
GBR Morello Racing Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 51.838s
*
*National Superstock 1000 riders