BSB »

Snetterton test - Session 3 [Top 15]

7 June 2017
Full session three testing results at the in-season test of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton [Top 15].
Snetterton test - Session 3 [Top 15]
Snetterton test - Session 3 [Top 15]
Full session three testing results at the in-season test of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton [Top 15].

A number of teams missed the Snetterton test due to competing at the Isle of Man TT.

1. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 1m 48.297s
2. Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 1m 48.392s
3. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 48.613s
4. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 1m 48.649s
5. Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 1m 48.662s
6. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R 1m 49.514s
7. Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 49.814s
8. Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR 1m 50.041s
9. Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 50.096s
10. James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 50.145s
11. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 50.183s
12. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 50.400s
13. Danny Buchan GBR Morello Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 50.976s *
14. Adam Jenkinson GBR Northern Escalators Installations BMW S1000RR 1m 51.758s*
15. Fraser Rodgers GBR Morello Racing Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 51.838s *

*National Superstock 1000 riders
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Tommy Bridewell , Shane Byrne , John Hopkins , Dan Linfoot , Jakub Smrz , o'halloran , Glenn Irwin , Luke Mossey , Billy McConnell
« Take me back to the BSB Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 