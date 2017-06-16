Knockhill - Free practice results (2)

Full free practice two results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.
1. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.221s
2. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 48.618s
3. Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 48.704s
4. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 48.734s
5. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR 48.789s
6. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 48.803s
7. James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 48.828s
8. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R 48.860s
9. Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 48.984s
10. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 49.135s
11. Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 49.377s
12. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 49.380s
13. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.388s
14. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 49.476s
15. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.482s
16. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 49.524s
17. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.539s
18. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.625s
19. Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 50.609s
20. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 50.694s
21. Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R No time
22. Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR No time
23. Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R No time