Knockhill: Free practice results (3)

17 June 2017
Full free practice three results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.
Knockhill: Free practice results (3)
1. Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.159s
2. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 48.390s
7. James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 48.423s
15. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.430s
6. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 48.465s
5. Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR 48.503s
3. Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 48.510s
8. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R 48.514s
9. Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 48.579s
4. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 48.583s
14. Michael Laverty GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 48.616s
13. Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.651s
10. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.809s
12. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.832s
17. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.867s
11. Taylor Mackenzie GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.885s
18. James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.032s
16. Lee Jackson GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 49.054s
19. Shaun Winfield GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 49.511s
20. Aaron Zanotti GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 49.890s

Ruled out by injury

Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R

Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

