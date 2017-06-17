Knockhill - Free practice results (3)

Full free practice three results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.
1. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.159s
2. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 48.390s
7. James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 48.423s
15. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.430s
6. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 48.465s
5. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR 48.503s
3. Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 48.510s
8. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R 48.514s
9. Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 48.579s
4. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 48.583s
14. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 48.616s
13. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.651s
10. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.809s
12. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.832s
17. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.867s
11. Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.885s
18. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.032s
16. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 49.054s
19. Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 49.511s
20. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 49.890s
Ruled out by injury
Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R