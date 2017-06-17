Knockhill - Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.
1. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.297s
2. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.398s
3. James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 48.464s
4. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 48.467s
5. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 48.482s
6. Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 48.517s
7. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.551s
8. Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 48.678s
9. Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.699s
10. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR 48.725s
11. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.755s
12. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 48.761s
13. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 48.802s
14. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 48.833s
15. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 48.865s
16. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 49.909s
17. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 49.300s
18. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R 49.599s
19. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 49.891s
20. Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 No time
Ruled out by injury
Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R