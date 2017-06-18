Knockhill - Race results (1)

Full race one results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.
1. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 30 laps, 24m 27.627s
2. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 3.740s
3. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 6.159s
4. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 6.670s
5. Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 9.907s
6. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 13.730s
7. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R 15.038s
8. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 17.152s
9. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 17.481s
10. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 21.952s
11. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 23.412s
12. Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 23.841s
13. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 37.251s
14. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 lap
Did not finish
James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1
Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1
Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR
Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R
Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000
Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1
Ruled out by injury
Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R