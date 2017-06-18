Knockhill - Race results (1)

BSB »

18 June 2017
Full race one results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.
Full race one results at the fourth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Knockhill.

1. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 30 laps, 24m 27.627s
2. Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 3.740s
3. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 6.159s
4. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 6.670s
5. Taylor Mackenzie GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 9.907s
6. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 13.730s
7. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R 15.038s
8. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 17.152s
9. Lee Jackson GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 17.481s
10. Michael Laverty GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 21.952s
11. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 23.412s
12. Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 23.841s
13. James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 37.251s
14. Aaron Zanotti GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +1 lap

Did not finish

James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1
Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1
Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR
Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R
Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000
Shaun Winfield GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1

Ruled out by injury

Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R

Jake Dixon, RAF Reserves Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Jason O`Halloran, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Bradley Ray, Buildbase Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Alastair Seeley, Tyco BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Lee Jackson, Smiths Racing BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Haslam, Byrne, Mossey, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

