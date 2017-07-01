Snetterton - Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results at the fifth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton.
Josh Elliott is riding in place of Christian Iddon who is missing because of injury
1. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 1m 46.024s
2. James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 46.561s
3. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 1m 47.106s
4. Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 47.120s
5. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 47.351s
6. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 47.355s
7. Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 47.510s
8. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR 1m 48.117s
9. Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 1m 48.163s
10. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 1m 47.705s
11. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 47.726s
12. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 48.026s
13. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 48.268s
14. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 48.272s
15. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 1m 48.424s
16. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 48.674s
17. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 48.740s
18. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R No time set
19. Martin Jessopp
GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR 1m 49.487s
20. Josh Elliott
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR 1m 49.607s
21. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 49.634s
22. Andrew Reid
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR 1m 49.751s
23. Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 49.860s
24. Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 50.807s
Ruled out by injury
Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R
Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR