Snetterton - Full qualifying results

Snetterton 300: Full qualifying results

1 July 2017
Full qualifying results at the fifth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton.
Josh Elliott is riding in place of Christian Iddon who is missing because of injury

1. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 1m 46.024s
2. James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 46.561s
3. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR 1m 47.106s
4. Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 47.120s
5. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 47.351s
6. Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 47.355s
7. Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 47.510s
8. Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR 1m 48.117s
9. Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR 1m 48.163s

10. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 1m 47.705s
11. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 47.726s
12. Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 48.026s
13. Michael Laverty GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 48.268s
14. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 48.272s
15. Lee Jackson GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR 1m 48.424s
16. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 48.674s
17. James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R 1m 48.740s
18. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R No time set

19. Martin Jessopp GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR 1m 49.487s
20. Josh Elliott GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR 1m 49.607s
21. Aaron Zanotti GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 49.634s
22. Andrew Reid GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR 1m 49.751s
23. Taylor Mackenzie GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 1m 49.860s
24. Shaun Winfield GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 1m 50.807s

Ruled out by injury

Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R
Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR


Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Billy McConnell, Quattro Plant Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
John Hopkins, British Moto Rapido [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Taylor Mackenzie, Bennetts Suzuki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Andy Reid, Tyco BMW, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Dan Linfoot, Honda Racing [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Peter Hickman, Smiths BMW [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

