Snetterton - Race results (1)

Snetterton 300: Race results (1)

2 July 2017
Full race one results at the fifth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton.
Josh Elliott is riding in place of Christian Iddon who is missing because of injury

1. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 16 laps, 28m 56.720s
2. Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.295s
3. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +7.698s
4. Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +7.885s
5. Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +11.656s
6. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R +14.513s
7. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +14.698s
8. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +16.596s
9. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +17.140s
10. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +21.341s
11. Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +24.402s
12. Michael Laverty GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +25.943s
13. Lee Jackson GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +31.350s
14. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +34.846s
15. Josh Elliott GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +37.625s

16. James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R +40.995s
17. Andrew Reid GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +1m 00.639s
18. Aaron Zanotti GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m 06.242s
19. Shaun Winfield GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m 15.566s

Did not finish:

James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1
Martin Jessopp GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR
Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR
Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Taylor Mackenzie GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000

Ruled out by injury

Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R
Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR


