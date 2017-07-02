Snetterton - Race results (1)

Full race one results at the fifth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton.
Josh Elliott is riding in place of Christian Iddon who is missing because of injury
1. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 16 laps, 28m 56.720s
2. Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.295s
3. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +7.698s
4. Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +7.885s
5. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +11.656s
6. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R +14.513s
7. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +14.698s
8. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +16.596s
9. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +17.140s
10. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +21.341s
11. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +24.402s
12. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +25.943s
13. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +31.350s
14. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +34.846s
15. Josh Elliott
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +37.625s
16. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R +40.995s
17. Andrew Reid
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +1m 00.639s
18. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m 06.242s
19. Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m 15.566s
Did not finish:
James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1
Martin Jessopp
GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR
Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR
Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R
Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000
Ruled out by injury
Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R
Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR