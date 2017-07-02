Snetterton - Race results (2)

Full race two results at the fifth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton.
Josh Elliott is riding in place of Christian Iddon who is missing because of injury
1. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 16 laps, 28m 54.231s
2. Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.686s
3. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +7.701s
4. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R +8.261s
5. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +8.544s
6. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +13.576s
7. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +13.615s
8. Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +17.625s
9. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +20.022s
10. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +23.088s
11. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +25.037s
12.Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR +25.312s
13. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +28.791s
14. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +33.379s
15. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +33.594s
16. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +33.792s
17. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R +47.431s
18. Andrew Reid
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +56.503s
19. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +57.549s
20. Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m 02.014s
Did not finish:
James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1
Josh Elliott
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Martin Jessopp
GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR
Did not start:
Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000
Ruled out by injury
Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R
Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR