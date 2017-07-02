Snetterton - Race results (2)

BSB »

Snetterton 300: Race results (2)

2 July 2017
Full race two results at the fifth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Snetterton.
Josh Elliott is riding in place of Christian Iddon who is missing because of injury

1. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 16 laps, 28m 54.231s
2. Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.686s
3. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +7.701s
4. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R +8.261s
5. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +8.544s
6. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +13.576s
7. Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +13.615s
8. Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +17.625s
9. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +20.022s
10. Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +23.088s
11. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +25.037s
12.Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR +25.312s
13. Lee Jackson GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +28.791s
14. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +33.379s
15. Michael Laverty GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +33.594s

16. Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +33.792s
17. James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R +47.431s
18. Andrew Reid GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +56.503s
19. Aaron Zanotti GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +57.549s
20. Shaun Winfield GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m 02.014s

Did not finish:

James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1
Josh Elliott GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR
Martin Jessopp GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR

Did not start:

Taylor Mackenzie GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000

Ruled out by injury

Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R
Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR


Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Luke Mossey, JG Speedfit Kawasaki, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Shane Byrne, Be Wiser Ducati, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Billy McConnell, Quattro Plant Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
James Ellison, McAMS Yamaha [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire Yamaha, [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
Sylvain Guintoli, Bennetts Suzuki [Credit: Ian Hopgood]
John Hopkins, British Moto Rapido [Credit: Ian Hopgood]

