Brands Hatch GP - Race results (1)

Full race one results at the sixth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Brands Hatch Grand Prix.
1. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 18 laps, 26m 56.039s
2. Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +0.365s
3. Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +0.737s
4. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +0.795s
5. Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.535s
6. James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.717s
7. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +2.102s
8. Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +3.631s
9. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +3.708s
10. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +3.792s
11. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R +3.857s
12. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +3.955s
13. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.341s
14. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +6.775s
15. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +6.925s
16. Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R +9.188s
17. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +1 lap
18. James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R +1 lap
19. Andrew Reid
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +1 lap
20. Martin Jessopp
GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR +1 lap
Did not finish:
Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1
Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000
Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000
Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1
Did not start:
Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR