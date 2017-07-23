Brands Hatch GP - Race results (1)

BSB »

Brands Hatch Grand Prix: Race results (1)

23 July 2017
Full race one results at the sixth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Brands Hatch Grand Prix.
Full race one results at the sixth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Brands Hatch Grand Prix.

1. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 18 laps, 26m 56.039s
2. Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR +0.365s
3. Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +0.737s
4. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +0.795s
5. Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.535s
6. James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.717s
7. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +2.102s
8. Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +3.631s
9. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +3.708s
10. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +3.792s
11. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R +3.857s
12. Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +3.955s
13. Michael Laverty GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.341s
14. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +6.775s
15. Lee Jackson GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +6.925s

16. Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R +9.188s
17. Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +1 lap
18. James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R +1 lap
19. Andrew Reid GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +1 lap
20. Martin Jessopp GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR +1 lap

Did not finish:

Aaron Zanotti GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1
Taylor Mackenzie GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000
Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000
Shaun Winfield GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1

Did not start:

Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR


