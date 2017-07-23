Brands Hatch GP - Race results (2)

BSB »

23 July 2017
Full race two results at the sixth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Brands Hatch Grand Prix.
Full race two results at the sixth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Brands Hatch Grand Prix.

1. Shane Byrne GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 20 laps, 28m 36.034s
2. James Ellison GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.787s
3. Christian Iddon GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +6.167s
4. Peter Hickman GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +8.039s
5. Leon Haslam GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +10.079s
6. Luke Mossey GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +10.530s
7. Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +10.866s
8. Bradley Ray GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +13.246s
9. Michael Laverty GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +14.002s
10. Jake Dixon GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R +14.983s
11. John Hopkins USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +17.861s
12. Tommy Bridewell GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +30.857s
13. Lee Jackson GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +30.890s
14. Glenn Irwin GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R +31.158s
15. Taylor Mackenzie GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +31.614s

16. Billy McConnell AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +31.680s
17. Sylvain Guintoli FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +32.772s
18. Andrew Reid GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +38.113s
19. Martin Jessopp GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR +1.423s
20. Aaron Zanotti GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m 02.211s

Did not finish:

James Westmoreland GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R
Josh Brookes AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1
Dan Linfoot GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR


Did not start:

Shaun Winfield GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1
Jakub Smrz CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR


