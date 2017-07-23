Brands Hatch GP - Race results (2)

Full race two results at the sixth round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB) at Brands Hatch Grand Prix.
1. Shane Byrne
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R 20 laps, 28m 36.034s
2. James Ellison
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.787s
3. Christian Iddon
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +6.167s
4. Peter Hickman
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +8.039s
5. Leon Haslam
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +10.079s
6. Luke Mossey
GBR JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R +10.530s
7. Jason O'Halloran
AUS Honda Racing CBR1000RR +10.866s
8. Bradley Ray
GBR Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000 +13.246s
9. Michael Laverty
GBR McAMS Yamaha YZF-R1 +14.002s
10. Jake Dixon
GBR RAF Reserves Kawasaki ZX-10R +14.983s
11. John Hopkins
USA Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale R +17.861s
12. Tommy Bridewell
GBR Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX-10R +30.857s
13. Lee Jackson
GBR Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR +30.890s
14. Glenn Irwin
GBR Be Wiser Ducati Panigale R +31.158s
15. Taylor Mackenzie
GBR Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +31.614s
16. Billy McConnell
AUS Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki ZX-10R +31.680s
17. Sylvain Guintoli
FRA Bennetts Suzuki GSX-R1000 +32.772s
18. Andrew Reid
GBR Tyco BMW S1000RR +38.113s
19. Martin Jessopp
GBR Ridersmotorcycles BMW S1000RR +1.423s
20. Aaron Zanotti
GBR Platform Hire Yamaha YZF-R1 +1m 02.211s
Did not finish:
James Westmoreland
GBR Gearlink Kawasaki ZX-10R
Josh Brookes
AUS Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1
Dan Linfoot
GBR Honda Racing CBR1000RR
Did not start:
Shaun Winfield
GBR Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha YZF-R1
Jakub Smrz
CZE Lloyd & Jones/PR Racing BMW S1000RR