Morgan stays with WIX Mercedes in 2017

3 January 2017
Adam Morgan will continue his charge in the 2017 British Touring Car Championship with the Ciceley Racing-run WIX Mercedes squad.
The former BTCC race winner finished third in the Independents' class for the third time in four years having stepped up as Ginetta GT Supercup winner in 2011.

Morgan has spent the past three years competing in the Ciceley Racing-prepared WIX Mercedes A-Class and will continue with the same set-up in 2017 after WIX confirmed its title sponsorship deal.

“I am over the moon that WIX Filters are continuing with us for 2017,” Morgan said. “Our little family team is wholly dependent upon sponsorship and without our sponsors we simply wouldn't be able to go racing, we fully appreciate the importance of all the teams associates and work hard all year to ensure that we over deliver on our pre-season promises.”

Despite scoring fewer points in 2016 compared to the previous season, Morgan enjoyed his most successful campaign last year with two wins and three additional rostrum results on his way to ninth in the overall drivers' championship.

Tagged as: Morgan , Mercedes , Ciceley Racing
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Adam Morgan (GBR) WIX Racing Mercedes A-Class
Mat Jackson, Motorbase Performance, Shredded Wheat [Credit: Motorbase]
Senna Proctor, Power Maxed Racing, BTCC [Credit: BTCC media]
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW - Gardx / JCT 600 teams champions
WSR BMW - Gardx / JCT 600 teams champions
WSR BMW
Tom Wrigley
James and Derek Weller
James and Derek Weller
BTCC Trophy
BTCC Trophy
BTCC Trophy

