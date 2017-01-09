Jeff Smith stays in at Eurotech Racing

Jeff Smith will remain part of Eurotech Racing's driver line-up for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship and drive a Honda Civic Type R.The team boss is also searching for a second driver to join his squad in 2017, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, and is confident both he and the team can make huge steps forward this season.Last year Smith finished 18th in the overall drivers' championship with the best result of fourth place in Thruxton and is a former BTCC rostrum finisher.“We had great race pace last year and the true qualifying pace of the car was clearly proven by Daniel Lloyd when he put it on the front row in two out of three rounds he competed in,” Smith said. “You can't stand still in this championship, back at base in our new 8,000 square foot state of the art workshop the team have been flat out since we finished the last round at Brands Hatch.“We have a full testing programme in place which includes a week long test in Spain at the end of February, so I believe we will be in a strong position to move forwards in 2017.”