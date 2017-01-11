BTCC »

Handy Motorsport holds on to Austin

11 January 2017
Rob Austin has been retained by Handy Motorsport for the 2017 BTCC season as he targets a sustained challenge at the sharp end of the grid.
Handy Motorsport holds on to Austin
Handy Motorsport holds on to Austin
Rob Austin has been retained by Handy Motorsport for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship as he targets a sustained challenge at the sharp end of the grid in the new season.

After joining the Handy Motorsport set-up last year and reaching the podium on three occasions, Austin ended the campaign 16th in the overall BTCC drivers' championship and sixth in the Independents' Trophy.

Austin will return to the Toyota Avensis for a second straight year and is keen to build upon the solid foundations set out in 2016 to produce a more consistent fight at the front this season.

“I'm very happy to be part of Handy Motorsport again for the new BTCC season,” Austin said. “We always knew there would be a learning curve relating to all aspects in 2016, driving, engineering, management and personnel.

“The BTCC is so competitive, all of these aspects have to be perfect to get to the front and I will admit it took longer than I expected.

“Our continuous improvement each time out through the second half of last season, though, capped off with a front row qualifying and a great podium at one of my weakest tracks to round the year off, shows that we just about got there in the end. There is no reason that form won't continue, so it's exciting to be going into the 2017 season with a car that can win and is so well supported.”

Handy Motorsport has also switched its Wiltshire headquarters to Swindon, having previously worked out of the Speedworks Motorsport workshops for the past three years, but is now able to operate as a standalone entry.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Austin , Rob Austin , Handy Motorsport
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rob Austin (GBR) Handy Motorsport Toyota Avensis
Rob Austin (GBR) Handy Motorsport Toyota Avensis
Mat Jackson, Motorbase Performance, Shredded Wheat [Credit: Motorbase]
Senna Proctor, Power Maxed Racing, BTCC [Credit: BTCC media]
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW - Gardx / JCT 600 teams champions
WSR BMW - Gardx / JCT 600 teams champions
WSR BMW
Tom Wrigley
James and Derek Weller
James and Derek Weller
BTCC Trophy
BTCC Trophy

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 