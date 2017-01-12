BTCC »

Halfords Yuasa Racing unveil new black livery

12 January 2017
Halfords Yuasa Racing has pulled the wraps off its 2017 Honda Civic Type R with a refreshed black livery taking over from the predominately orange look.
Halfords Yuasa Racing unveil new black livery
Halfords Yuasa Racing unveil new black livery
Halfords Yuasa Racing has pulled the wraps off its 2017 Honda Civic Type R with a refreshed black livery, taking over from the predominately orange look of last year.

With reigning BTCC champion Gordon Shedden and fellow three-time BTCC champion Matt Neal as its potent driver line-up again for an eighth consecutive campaign, which boasts six BTCC drivers' crowns, Halfords Yuasa Racing enter 2017 as strong favourites.

Speaking about the livery launch Neal, who is preparing for his 27th BTCC campaign, adores the new look and feels despite restrained development for the new season he is confident of another title charge.

“I think our new livery looks really striking and aggressive – we're going for a 'stealth-like' approach this year,” Neal said. “I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling fit and I'm excited about the season ahead.

"We always try to re-evaluate every area over the winter. Development is very restrictive in the BTCC on both the chassis and engine side, but we have been pushing hard in all departments and making good progress."

“I always feel like we're a little in the lap of the gods at this stage of the year, waiting to see what weird and wonderful things the engineers have come up with over the winter,” Shedden said. “The Civic Type R was already an excellent all-round package last year, so we've adopted an approach of evolution rather than revolution because there's no point in trying to reinvent the wheel – although there are definitely some developments in the pipeline.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Honda , Shedden , Matt Neal , Gordon Shedden
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Gordon Shedden, Matt Neal, Halfords Yuasa Racing [Credit: Halfords Yuasa]
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 