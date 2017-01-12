Halfords Yuasa Racing unveil new black livery

Halfords Yuasa Racing has pulled the wraps off its 2017 Honda Civic Type R with a refreshed black livery, taking over from the predominately orange look of last year.With reigning BTCC champion Gordon Shedden and fellow three-time BTCC champion Matt Neal as its potent driver line-up again for an eighth consecutive campaign, which boasts six BTCC drivers' crowns, Halfords Yuasa Racing enter 2017 as strong favourites.Speaking about the livery launch Neal, who is preparing for his 27th BTCC campaign, adores the new look and feels despite restrained development for the new season he is confident of another title charge.“I think our new livery looks really striking and aggressive – we're going for a 'stealth-like' approach this year,” Neal said. “I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling fit and I'm excited about the season ahead."We always try to re-evaluate every area over the winter. Development is very restrictive in the BTCC on both the chassis and engine side, but we have been pushing hard in all departments and making good progress."“I always feel like we're a little in the lap of the gods at this stage of the year, waiting to see what weird and wonderful things the engineers have come up with over the winter,” Shedden said. “The Civic Type R was already an excellent all-round package last year, so we've adopted an approach of evolution rather than revolution because there's no point in trying to reinvent the wheel – although there are definitely some developments in the pipeline.”