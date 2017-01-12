Depper, Davenport complete Motorbase BTCC line-up

Martin Depper and Luke Davenport have completed the Motorbase Performance driver line-up for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship alongside the already-announced Mat Jackson.Launching a three-car attack on BTCC in 2017, experienced campaigner Depper and rookie Davenport were officially announced with the unveiling of Motorbase's new Shredded Wheat-sponsored livery on the squad's Ford Focus ST cars.Speaking at the announcement, team boss David Bartrum is thrilled to expand to a three-car line-up and after clinching the Independents drivers' and team's trophies in 2016 is target overall championship titles this year.“This season is arguably our biggest yet in the BTCC. Having signed a multi-year deal with household brand, Shredded Wheat, as well as continuing with our key partners from last season – DUO & IKO Enertherm – our focus is very much on the long-term plan.“After securing our first-ever BTCC titles in 2016, we have one clear aim for 2017 and that's the overall title. It's fantastic to have Mat back for his eighth season and his return is key to us mounting a successful championship challenge this year and we now have a formidable trio with Martin and Luke joining him.”Depper, a BTCC driver who has been a regular points scorer for the past three years, is thrilled to join Motorbase Performance for 2017.“I'm over the moon to be joining the Motorbase team for the 2017 campaign,” said Depper. “When I tested the Focus back in November, I quickly found pace in tricky conditions, so I'm really looking forward to carrying that forward and making my fourth season in the BTCC my best yet.”Davenport comes from a successful sportscar career having worked his way through Ginettea and contested the British GT series last year. The 23-year-old is relishing his rookie campaign and is duly targeting the Jack Sears Trophy.“It's great to be back on the TOCA package after racing GTs for the past couple of seasons,” Davenport said. “I have fond memories from racing in the Ginetta Supercup in 2014 when we won the Teams' Championship with United Autosports and there's really nothing quite like the buzz of the BTCC."If you're involved in British Motorsport you can't help but keep an eye on the BTCC and the incredible reach and impact it has.”