Colin Turkington exits Team BMR Subaru

BMR Subaru has confirmed it has parted ways with former Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Champion Colin Turkington ahead of the 2017 season.The 2009 and 2014 BTCC title winner joined BMR in 2015 to campaign its VW CC before playing an integral role in developing the factory-backed Subaru Levorg in 2016.Though the estate model struggled initially, Turkington and team-mate Jason Plato rallied for the team mid-season, the 34 year-old notching up five wins and claiming fourth in the overall standings despite having scored just ten points after the first nine races.It is an achievement Turkington – who is yet to reveal his plans for the 2017 season - says he is particularly proud of.“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Team BMR and will savour the success we shared together over the past two seasons; however, the time has come to part company and apply the focus to each of our own individual goals and needs.“I sincerely value the journey we have shared together securing the Teams Championship in 2015, winning my fifth Indy title and of course the thrilling year we have just had with the Subaru Levorg. I have been fortunate to work with some of the best in the business at BMR and it has been a valuable experience and certainly helped me grow and improve.“The BTCC is surely one of the toughest Championships in the world to win and to finish last season with a realistic shot at winning the title in a new car was a tremendous achievement.“I wish Team BMR every success going forward and I hope they are just as proud of our two seasons together as I am.”