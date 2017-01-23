BTCC »

Goff switches to Eurotech Racing

23 January 2017
Jack Goff has signed for Eurotech Racing alongside team boss Jeff Smith for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship and will drive a Honda Civic Type R.
Goff switches to Eurotech Racing
Goff switches to Eurotech Racing
Jack Goff has signed for Eurotech Racing alongside team boss Jeff Smith for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship and will drive a Honda Civic Type R.

The former BTCC race winner produced a promising but ultimately frustrating campaign last year with Team IHG Rewards Club BMW on his way to 11th in the overall drivers' championship with two rostrum results to his name.

The 2012 Renault Clio Cup UK champion is relishing the chance to race in the same machinery as back-to-back BTCC title winner Gordon Shedden and is hoping to be in contention at the sharp end of the grid again in 2017.

“This is a really exciting opportunity, I have been fortunate to have raced with many successful teams during my short time in the BTCC and having met the Eurotech Racing team and visited it's very impressive facilities,” Goff said. “It is already very clear they have all the personnel and resources to give me a great chance to be fighting for championship honours in 2017.

“The car is a proven winner, with Gordon having won the past two championships and with the Swindon engine I think we have a very competitive package for the 2017 season.

“I am under no illusions that the championship is going to be as competitive as ever this season and there is going to be a large number of drivers fighting for the trophy, come Brands Hatch in October, we just need to make sure we are mathematically in contention.”
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Honda , Gordon Shedden , Goff
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jack Goff, Eurotech Racing, [Credit: BTCC media]
Gordon Shedden, Matt Neal, Halfords Yuasa Racing [Credit: Halfords Yuasa]
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Honda

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 