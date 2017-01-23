Goff switches to Eurotech Racing

Jack Goff has signed for Eurotech Racing alongside team boss Jeff Smith for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship and will drive a Honda Civic Type R.The former BTCC race winner produced a promising but ultimately frustrating campaign last year with Team IHG Rewards Club BMW on his way to 11th in the overall drivers' championship with two rostrum results to his name.The 2012 Renault Clio Cup UK champion is relishing the chance to race in the same machinery as back-to-back BTCC title winner Gordon Shedden and is hoping to be in contention at the sharp end of the grid again in 2017.“This is a really exciting opportunity, I have been fortunate to have raced with many successful teams during my short time in the BTCC and having met the Eurotech Racing team and visited it's very impressive facilities,” Goff said. “It is already very clear they have all the personnel and resources to give me a great chance to be fighting for championship honours in 2017.“The car is a proven winner, with Gordon having won the past two championships and with the Swindon engine I think we have a very competitive package for the 2017 season.“I am under no illusions that the championship is going to be as competitive as ever this season and there is going to be a large number of drivers fighting for the trophy, come Brands Hatch in October, we just need to make sure we are mathematically in contention.”