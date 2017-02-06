MG signs Taylor-Smith, Lloyd for 2017 BTCC season

Aron Taylor-Smith and Daniel Lloyd will drive for the Triple Eight Racing squad in the 2017 British Touring Car Championship as MG reveal a new-look driver line-up.Taylor-Smith and Lloyd will replace outgoing Triple Eight drivers Ashley Sutton and Josh Cook after the latter pairing spent just one season with the works MG outfit.Having spent a race winning campaign with the Team BKR Volkswagen outfit in 2016, Taylor-Smith now turns his focus on fighting at the sharp end with MG.The Irishman added to his tally of BTCC wins in 2016 by taking his fourth victory in the series at Rockingham."It's a real shame in one way to leave BKR who did such an amazing job last year in their first season, but now I am fully focussed on the 2017 season and excited to ensure I deliver the results that MG not only deserve but are capable of," said Smith."I am pleased that many of my key team members who made 2016 so enjoyable are coming with me to MG / Triple Eight allowing us all to enjoy further success."The second of MG's newest recruits, Lloyd, made three highly impressive appearances for the Eurotech Racing outfit last season.The 24-year old proved his raw pace by qualifying on the front row at both Oulton Park and Croft before sitting the remainder of 2016 on the side lines.“I'm really excited. The majority of my racing has been rear-wheel drive so really looking forward to continuing to learn in the front-wheel drive car," said Lloyd."I loved the BTCC last year during the three rounds I competed in; I was very keen to make a full return and am delighted to have got the opportunity with MG RCIB Insurance Racing."I made my BTCC debut as a one off with Triple Eight way back in 2010 when I was obviously very young at Croft; it will be great to be back within the team. I also get on really well with Aron; obviously Aron is very quick so I think we can bounce off each other."Expressing his delight over MG's new driver line-up, Triple Eight team boss Ian Harrison is expecting his outfit to be 'right in the mix' for the upcoming season's top honours."I'm happy that these guys will deliver some solid results for the team. Aron is a proven race winner, and we know Daniel has the speed. With more BTCC race experience under his belt, he will be running at the front," said Harrison."The championship looks wide open this year with plenty of other changes in the line-up, and we expect to be right in the mix."