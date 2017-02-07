BTCC »

Sutton joins Plato and Cole at Subaru

7 February 2017
Ashley Sutton will contest his second BTCC campaign for the Team BMR Subaru outfit after making the switch from MG.
Ashley Sutton has joined the Team BMR Subaru outfit for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship season, alongside Jason Plato and James Cole.

The reigning Jack Sears Trophy champion and Croft race winner makes the move across to Team BMR having negotiated an impressive maiden BTCC campaign with Triple Eight MG in 2016.

Sutton has been closely aligned with Warren Scott's outfit since joining the Team BMR academy late in 2014 before reaching the BTCC last season with MG after graduating from the Renault Clio Cup.

"I am over the moon to be offered such a great opportunity. I joined the Team BMR Academy at the end of 2014, signing a two-year deal to race in the Renault UK Clio Cup, with a view to working our way up through the 2015/16 seasons," said Sutton.

"Not for one second did I think that two years down the line I would be a part of the BMR factory team; let alone with a BTCC Manufacturer like Subaru.

"I thought I had hit the jackpot in my debut season in securing a Manufacturer drive; but now being a part of Subaru, and the package that comes with that, has certainly topped it for me.

"Last year I accomplished all of the personal goals I had set for myself. I know that 2017 is going to be hard, but I feel I have all the correct tools to move those goal posts and set myself some bigger challenges.

"Going into the final round in with a shot for the championship is the biggest aim – but this is the pinnacle of British motorsport, it's the British Touring Car Championship, so I know it's not going to come easy!"

Aside from Sutton's arrival to the Subaru fold, Plato remains with Team BMR for a third consecutive year while Cole stays with the team for a second season.

However, the identity of the team's fourth driver is still yet to be confirmed with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

