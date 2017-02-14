BTCC »

Turkington returns to West Surrey Racing

14 February 2017
Colin Turkington has returned to the West Surrey Racing fold for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship as he hunts a third drivers' title.
Colin Turkington has returned to the West Surrey Racing fold for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship as he hunts a third drivers' title with the BMW squad.

The 34-year-old spent last year with Silverline Subaru BMR Racing and returns to a formidable line-up having spent nine seasons in three separate stints at Dick Bennetts's team, having claimed 30 race wins, eight independents crowns, two drivers titles and one teams title as a partnership.

Turkington, who joins alongside the already-announced Andrew Jordan, is relishing the chance to reignite a potent combination with both West Surrey Racing and the BMW brand.

“It feels fantastic to re-join WSR for the 2017 season and I couldn't be more excited about my return,” Turkington said. “From my debut in touring cars in 2002 right through to winning my second BTCC title, it's been like a second home for me and my greatest achievements in motor racing have all come with them.

“Combining our accumulated rear-wheel-drive expertise and strong work ethic is a recipe for success and I'm confident this gives me the perfect opportunity to fight for honours once again. I'm particularly looking forward to driving the BMW 125i M Sport and feel the developments that have come about since 2014.”

Bennetts is thrilled to welcome back Turkington having clinched the 2009 and 2014 drivers' titles together and feels with a stronger base to build upon the duo can battle for titles once again in 2017.

“It's great have Colin back for 2017. His performances with various WSR BMWs have been extremely strong and he's been a key part of our most successful seasons in the BTCC in 2009 and 2014,” Bennetts said.

“There's definitely a sense of unfinished business as, despite our intentions, commercial reasons meant we weren't able to stay together to defend our championships. We now head into 2017 with a very strong driver line-up, and we're aiming for more titles.”

West Surrey Racing also confirmed a third driver will be announced for the 2017 campaign in the coming weeks.

