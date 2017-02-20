Collard remains with WSR for 2017

Rob Collard will remain with West Surrey Racing for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship after completing the BMW squad's line up for the new season.The 48-year old, who is about to embark on his 10th campaign with the WSR team, lines up alongside his former team mate Colin Turkington and 2013 BTCC champion Andrew Jordan.Collard enjoyed his strongest season to date in 2016 after briefly leading the title chase following Snetterton before eventually settling for fifth overall in the standings."It's fantastic to be staying with WSR. They have a pedigree like no other team in the BTCC and the level of professionalism and preparation that has been key to their success is clear to see in everything they do," said Collard."This will be my 10th season with the team and I plan to use that continuity to my advantage. I took my first BTCC win and my first podium with WSR and now my aim is to take my first title with them too."With Colin and Andrew as my team-mates, I think we have the strongest line-up in the championship and I can't wait to start testing the latest development of the BMW later this month."Having re-signed Collard for an eighth consecutive campaign, WSR boss Dick Bennetts once again expects the 48-year old to be a factor in the championship race."We're very pleased to continue our partnership with Rob, who has raced with WSR for the past seven seasons – including the entire BMW 125i M Sport programme," said Bennetts."He's very much part of the family here, is one of the best drivers in the BTCC for pure racing ability and played a pivotal role in WSR's constructors' and teams' title successes in 2016. I don't see any reason why he can't be a title contender again."