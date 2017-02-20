BTCC »

Collard remains with WSR for 2017

20 February 2017
Rob Collard completes the West Surrey Racing line up for the 2017 BTCC season alongside Colin Turkington and Andrew Jordan.
Collard remains with WSR for 2017
Collard remains with WSR for 2017
Rob Collard will remain with West Surrey Racing for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship after completing the BMW squad's line up for the new season.

The 48-year old, who is about to embark on his 10th campaign with the WSR team, lines up alongside his former team mate Colin Turkington and 2013 BTCC champion Andrew Jordan.

Collard enjoyed his strongest season to date in 2016 after briefly leading the title chase following Snetterton before eventually settling for fifth overall in the standings.

"It's fantastic to be staying with WSR. They have a pedigree like no other team in the BTCC and the level of professionalism and preparation that has been key to their success is clear to see in everything they do," said Collard.

"This will be my 10th season with the team and I plan to use that continuity to my advantage. I took my first BTCC win and my first podium with WSR and now my aim is to take my first title with them too.

"With Colin and Andrew as my team-mates, I think we have the strongest line-up in the championship and I can't wait to start testing the latest development of the BMW later this month."

Having re-signed Collard for an eighth consecutive campaign, WSR boss Dick Bennetts once again expects the 48-year old to be a factor in the championship race.

"We're very pleased to continue our partnership with Rob, who has raced with WSR for the past seven seasons – including the entire BMW 125i M Sport programme," said Bennetts.

"He's very much part of the family here, is one of the best drivers in the BTCC for pure racing ability and played a pivotal role in WSR's constructors' and teams' title successes in 2016. I don't see any reason why he can't be a title contender again."


Tagged as: BMW , Rob Collard , West Surrey Racing
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rob Collard (GBR) Team JCT600 with GardX BMW 125i M Sport
Rob Collard (GBR) Team JCT600 with GardX BMW 125i M Sport
Ashley Sutton - Subaru Team BMR [pic credit BTCC]
Jack Goff, Eurotech Racing, [Credit: BTCC media]
Matt Simpson, Team Dynamics, [Credit: BTCC Media]
Rob Austin, Handy Motorsport [Credit: Handy Motorsport]
Andrew Jordan, WSR Pirtek BMW [Credit:Jakob Ebrey]
Mat Jackson, Motorbase Performance, Shredded Wheat [Credit: Motorbase]
Gordon Shedden, Matt Neal, Halfords Yuasa Racing [Credit: Halfords Yuasa]
Ant Whorton-Eales, AmDTuning.com, BTCC [Credit: AmDTuning.com]
Mat Jackson, Motorbase Performance, Shredded Wheat [Credit: Motorbase]
Senna Proctor, Power Maxed Racing, BTCC [Credit: BTCC media]
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW
WSR BMW

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 