Cook replaces Lines at Maximum Motorsport for 2017

Josh Cook has retained his place on the British Touring Car Championship grid after agreeing a deal to race with Maximum Motorsport for 2017.Cook had initially faced the prospect of being left without a drive for 2017 after his 2016 employers MG elected to revamp its driver line up for the upcoming season.However, the 25-year old will remain in the series after Maximum Motorsport team principal Stewart Lines opted to step down from his driving duties, paving the way for Cook to pilot the team's Ford Focus ST.The participation of Lines in the season's championship had already been cast into doubt after 53-year old sustained muscle and ligament damage from a mountain bike accident in January."After my accident, we started analysing our options forthcoming campaign to allow myself enough time for recovery," said Lines."When Josh announced he was without a drive, we grasped the opportunity to sign a very capable young talent."I'm disappointed that I won't be lining up on the 2017 grid, as the car has undergone a significant programme of upgrades over the winter period and is now down to a much lighter weight."Despite this, I am delighted we're running Josh this season and believe we've got the complete package to produce some strong finishes."Grateful his immediate future in the BTCC is now secure, Cook believes his Ford outfit should be pushing for strong results 'right from the off'."I'm elated to be back on the grid for 2017 – it all turned around in the space of 24 hours," said Cook."The support that I received when I announced my departure from MG was incredible. I'm immensely grateful to Stewart for enabling my return this coming season."It's taken a lot of effort with multiple new sponsors but thank you to everyone involved. I can't wait to get stuck into pre-season testing."I think we've got a great package with Maximum Motorsport, the Focus has been upgraded over the off-season and with Team Parker Racing looking after the operation of the car throughout the year, we should be pushing for strong finishes from the off."