BMW returns to BTCC with factory WSR collaboration

24 February 2017
The famous white, red and blue colours of BMW will return to the BTCC in a full factory capacity this year for the first time since 1996.
BMW will officially support a British Touring Car Championship entry for the first time in 21 years after announcing a collaboration with title-winners West Surrey Racing.

The manufacturer was one of the BTCC's iconic front runners during the mid-90s, winning 18 races between 1993 and 1996 under the legendary Schnitzer set up, including the title with Joachim Winkelhock in 1993.

WSR has run BMWs since 2007 and won two drivers' titles with Colin Turkington, who returns to the set-up in 2017 alongside new signing Andrew Jordan and Rob Collard.

“The BTCC is undeniably the most significant race series in the UK with a huge and enthusiastic following," said managing director of BMW UK Graeme Grieve. "With a legendary record behind us in the Series' history books, and partnering continuously with WSR for a decade, we are delighted to step up as a Manufacturer Team again after 21 years.

"BMW UK's significant financial investment includes the funding of technical developments on all fronts, focused on the very latest BMW engine derivative.”

Turkington and Collard will run under the TEAM BMW banner in the manufacturer's familiar colours, while Jordan will continue under the Pirtek Racing banner and compete in a different livery.

