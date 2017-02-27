Speedworks unveils upgraded Avensis for 2017

Speedworks Motorsport has revealed its heavily revised Toyota Avensis challenger ahead of the 2017 British Touring Car Championship.The Speedworks Avensis, already a proven winner after Tom Ingram's brace of two victories last season, has undergone significant aerodynamic, cooling, damping and bodywork changes in a bid to improve the Toyota's efficiency.Refusing to rest on the laurels of the Cheshire-based outfit's strongest campaign in 2016, Speedworks boss Christian Dick believes the Avensis still has 'plenty of untapped potential'."This is the biggest single overhaul the Avensis has ever had, and we are confident that we have taken significant strides in every respect," said Dick."We decided towards the end of 2016 which direction we wanted to pursue and that gave us a head start on a lot of the groundwork."The boys have put in an immense effort over the winter, and what they have produced is a real testament to the strength-in-depth and design expertise inside this team."The car looks quite different from every angle, and we're all extremely excited to see how it performs when it hits the track."The Avensis still has plenty of untapped potential, and our objective was to keep it fresh by bringing it right up-to-date. We carefully evaluated every aspect and identified quite a few areas in which we could make gains."The BTCC is so tight and intensely competitive that you have to carry on continuously developing because if you stand still, you will go backwards very quickly."Ingram, who is testing the latest evolution of the Avensis this week at Portimao, is relishing the opportunity to showcase the Speedwork challengers potential."I've spent a lot of time up at the Speedworks factory over the winter, closely following the changes to the Avensis, and I cannot tell you how much of a buzz there is about the package we now have underneath us," said Ingram."On paper, we have improved the car pretty much across the board and if it goes even half as quick as it looks, we will be in good shape. I can't wait to get out there!"