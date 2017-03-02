BTCC »

BTCC: PMR Vauxhall Astra breaks cover at Donington

2 March 2017
The Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra breaks cover for the first time at Donington Park, with BTCC rookie Senna Proctor at the wheel.
Power Maxed Racing's Vauxhall Astra has made its track debut at Donington Park in preparation for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship.

Vauxhall are back in the BTCC as a works outfit for the first time since 2009 and its brand new Astra, prepared by Adam Weaver's Power Maxed Racing outfit, turned its first exploratory laps with Senna Proctor at the wheel during 'an extended shakedown'.

PMR team boss Weaver expressed his pride in witnessing the Astra take to the track for the first time since the build of the latest Vauxhall challenger only began just before Christmas.

"It is a very proud moment for our car to take to the circuit for the first time," said Weaver.

"We started building the Astra just before Christmas and to see it turning a wheel is a special feeling for the team. There has been a lot of hard work put into this programme already and these are still our first steps.

"The initial mileage isn't really a test for us, it is an extended shakedown and a systems check. We have work to do, but there is no pressure with this first test."

Further testing of the Vauxhall is due to take place in the coming days, where Tom Chilton will also gain his first taste of the PMR Astra prior to the traditional season launch on March 16th.

Tagged as: Vauxhall , Vauxhall Astra , Power Maxed Racing
