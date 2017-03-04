Ciceley Motorsport reveals new livery for 2017

Ciceley Motorsport will run with a fresh livery for the 2017 British Touring Car Championship after announcing a new headline sponsor for its Mercedes A-Class machine.The race winning BTCC squad presented Mac Tools as its latest headline sponsor at Silverstone earlier today and, with that, a bold new look for Adam Morgan's A-Class challenger.Instead of running the distinctive yellow and black WIX Racing livery, Morgan will now tackle his latest BTCC campaign with an equally as striking red and black colour scheme.While Mac Tools has increased its involvement with Ciceley as the Mercedes squad's headline sponsor, WIX Filters will remain with the outfit as a subsidiary sponsor."This is a fantastic deal for us. We started off as a little family team after Adam won the Ginetta Supercup title and have grown from a garage at Adam's home to purpose-built facilities with a BTCC and Renault Clio team," said Ciceley Motorsport's Commercial director, Norman Burgess."To have a company of the standing of Mac Tools come on board as our title sponsor really puts us on the map and cements our future. We want to become a manufacturer team and having a sponsor at this level on board for three years gives us that platform from which to work."Having taken each of his four BTCC wins in the Ciceley A-Class, Morgan has already set his sights on reaching the top step in his new colours for 2017."We have worked really closely with the guys at Mac Tools over the last three years and are delighted to have them as our new title sponsor," said Morgan."The relationship we've built and this three-year deal illustrates the commitment the company has to the team and the championship. I can't wait to stand on the top step of the podium in my Mac Tools overalls for the first time and repay the company's faith in us."