BTCC: Scott vacates BTCC seat to make RX switch

7 March 2017
Subaru boss Warren Scott will step down from his BTCC race seat to instead compete in the British Rallycross Championship in 2017.
Team BMR boss Warren Scott has elected to step down from his British Touring Car Championship race seat to instead compete in the British Rallycross Championship for 2017.

Scott has driven for the Team BMR outfit he owns for the past three seasons, but has now since decided to vacate his Subaru seat in order to concentrate on his role as team principal.

Over the past three years, the 45-year old has seen his team transform into a formidable factory outfit after Subaru announced its tie-up with Team BMR in 2016.

Team BMR are yet to name the identity of their fourth driver which will partner Jason Plato, Ashley Sutton and James Cole in the Levorg.

"Although I had a very strong team behind me in the BTCC, I found it increasingly difficult to concentrate on my own racing when I had to also focus on the team's performance and results as a whole," said Scott.

"Having numerous cars on the grid meant that I could never fully centre my attention on my own race as there was always something going on. The BTCC is so competitive, often the top twenty are covered by just a second and there is no room for error, you must be 100% focused, 100% of the time."

Despite stepping down from his BTCC drive, Scott will instead make his British Rallycross debut with championship winning squad LD Motorsports, behind the wheel of a Citroen DS3.

"For the 2017 season, I will be competing in the British Rallycross Championship, I will however remain 100% hands on as Team Principal and am fully committed to Team BMR and Subaru in the BTCC and look forward to the championship fight this year," Scott continued.

"I have already had a test day with Liam and his team.  The Citroen was unbelievable and I felt at home in the car and with the team straight away.

"I am really looking forward to this new personal challenge and to working with LD Motorsport who won the British Supercar Rallycross title in 2016 and with Liam himself who is a notorious World Rallycross driver with vast experience in the sport."


