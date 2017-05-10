Nicolas Hamilton returns to Renault Clio Cup full-time

Nicolas Hamilton has announced his return to racing in the UK Renault Clio Cup from next weekend's round at Oulton Park, joining WDE Motorsport.The half-brother of three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Nicolas Hamilton has raced on-and-off over the past five years with a modified car as he is affected by Cerebal Palsy.Hamilton completed 32 Clio Cup races through 2011 and 2012 before moving up to the British Touring Car Championship as a guest driver in 2015, making 12 starts with AMD Tuning.Hamilton will now return to the Clio Cup full-time for the remainder of the 2017 season with WDE Motorsport, and believes that the support series is the perfect place for him to race.“I'm looking for a way to continue developing my race craft in a championship I know is very, very competitive. The UK Clio Cup is just that and it gives me the right environment to prepare for a return perhaps to touring cars," Hamilton said.“The budgets are also sensible – contrary to popular belief I have to make this happen myself. It isn't gifted to me on a plate and it's why I've not raced since 2015 – I've been busy putting together the funding!“Being a Hamilton has its pros but also its cons… it can help with networking but it can also mean people are quick to judge and the expectations can too be high. I am doing this for myself.”