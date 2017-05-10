BTCC »

Nicolas Hamilton returns to Renault Clio Cup full-time

10 May 2017
Nicolas Hamilton announces his return to racing after two years away, moving back into the Renault Clio Cup.
Nicolas Hamilton has announced his return to racing in the UK Renault Clio Cup from next weekend's round at Oulton Park, joining WDE Motorsport.

The half-brother of three-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Nicolas Hamilton has raced on-and-off over the past five years with a modified car as he is affected by Cerebal Palsy.

Hamilton completed 32 Clio Cup races through 2011 and 2012 before moving up to the British Touring Car Championship as a guest driver in 2015, making 12 starts with AMD Tuning.

Hamilton will now return to the Clio Cup full-time for the remainder of the 2017 season with WDE Motorsport, and believes that the support series is the perfect place for him to race.

“I'm looking for a way to continue developing my race craft in a championship I know is very, very competitive. The UK Clio Cup is just that and it gives me the right environment to prepare for a return perhaps to touring cars," Hamilton said.

“The budgets are also sensible – contrary to popular belief I have to make this happen myself. It isn't gifted to me on a plate and it's why I've not raced since 2015 – I've been busy putting together the funding!

“Being a Hamilton has its pros but also its cons… it can help with networking but it can also mean people are quick to judge and the expectations can too be high. I am doing this for myself.”

