Ingram and Speedworks dig deep to extend points lead

Speedworks Motorsport's Tom Ingram has extended his British Touring Car Championship lead to 17-points over Gordon Shedden following another productive weekend at Thruxton.The Toyota Avensis driver finished no lower than fourth during the three Thruxton races after adding a further two podium finishes to his name with second and third in races two and three.So far, Ingram has enjoyed an outstanding level of form this season, which has translated into the 23-year old only failing to finish outside of the top-five once in nine races."Exceptional. Really didn't expect that coming into the weekend. We had our aspirations set on trying to maintain or at least minimise the lost," Ingram told Crash.net."So to come out the back of it with a 17 point lead gap is amazing. At the minute, we've finished out of the top-five once. Six podiums, remarkable. I'm very pleased with how it's all going."Following the weekend's action, Ingram admitted the outcome of the recent TOCA test left him somewhat apprehensive upon arrival to Thruxton.While Ingram was confident over his race pace, the championship leader was concerned a lack one-lap performance would have left him vulnerable come qualifying and race one.Indeed, Ingram's worst fears were confirmed after faring no better than 14th in free practice. However, it was business as normal come qualifying and the point's leader started the opening race from fourth after the Speedworks outfit managed to unlock the performance of his Avensis."I had mixed emotions coming into the weekend after test we had a couple of Thursday's ago. Primarily because we were struggling. We didn't really have the pace in the car," he continued."We could do a race distance really well. We just couldn't get a one-lap hit out of it. We couldn't get a one-lap wonder and that's what we were kind of concerned about. It meant we were going to be vulnerable for the first race."So thankfully with a lot of bloody hard work the boys worked absolute wonders. We came into qualifying with a car that felt a million times better. It worked, got a good lap time out which gave us fourth."