BTCC »

Thruxton: Shedden content with 'strong points haul'

11 May 2017
"You always want more of course, but we came away with three very solid results and a strong points haul." - Gordon Shedden.
Shedden content with 'strong points haul'
Thruxton: Shedden content with 'strong points haul'
Gordon Shedden has remained within striking distance of British Touring Car Championship leader Tom Ingram after securing a 'strong points haul' at Thruxton.

The reigning BTCC champion bounced back from the disappointment of his race three Donington Park exclusion by scoring more points than anyone else during the third meeting of the year.

Shedden defied the penalty of having to run 75 kilos of ballast to qualify on the front row, alongside his Honda team mate Matt Neal, and went on to secure a duo of second place finishes before finishing fourth in race three.

"To be on the front row with 75kg in the car definitely exceeded my expectations; every lap was an adventure as I tried to keep my foot in for as long as possible through the faster corners out the back of the circuit – there wasn't much left in the tank!" said Shedden.

"I got a slightly better start than Matt in race one but he was a lot lighter than me so I didn't force the issue too much. It was fantastic for him to take his 60th BTCC win, and a tremendous effort from the boys to get a one-two finish."

The Team Dynamics driver looked poised to challenge for his second win of the year in race two behind Team BMW's Rob Collard.

However, the second red flag of what proved to be an incident strewn race denied Shedden the opportunity of launching a late attack on Collard.

Nevertheless, Shedden leaves Thruxton full of confidence and 17 points behind championship leader Tom Ingram as the series heads to Oulton Park next weekend.

"It was disappointing that we didn't have another five or six laps in race two because we were definitely faster than Rob and then race three was another good finish," he continued.

"You always want more of course, but we came away with three very solid results and a strong points haul – and that gives us a lot of confidence going to Oulton Park."

Tagged as: Team Dynamics , Gordon Shedden , Thruxton , Honda Civic Type-R
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R
Nicolas Hamilton WDE Motorsport
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Steerig Wheel
ITV TV
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 