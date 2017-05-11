Shedden content with 'strong points haul'

Gordon Shedden has remained within striking distance of British Touring Car Championship leader Tom Ingram after securing a 'strong points haul' at Thruxton.The reigning BTCC champion bounced back from the disappointment of his race three Donington Park exclusion by scoring more points than anyone else during the third meeting of the year.Shedden defied the penalty of having to run 75 kilos of ballast to qualify on the front row, alongside his Honda team mate Matt Neal, and went on to secure a duo of second place finishes before finishing fourth in race three."To be on the front row with 75kg in the car definitely exceeded my expectations; every lap was an adventure as I tried to keep my foot in for as long as possible through the faster corners out the back of the circuit – there wasn't much left in the tank!" said Shedden."I got a slightly better start than Matt in race one but he was a lot lighter than me so I didn't force the issue too much. It was fantastic for him to take his 60th BTCC win, and a tremendous effort from the boys to get a one-two finish."The Team Dynamics driver looked poised to challenge for his second win of the year in race two behind Team BMW's Rob Collard.However, the second red flag of what proved to be an incident strewn race denied Shedden the opportunity of launching a late attack on Collard.Nevertheless, Shedden leaves Thruxton full of confidence and 17 points behind championship leader Tom Ingram as the series heads to Oulton Park next weekend."It was disappointing that we didn't have another five or six laps in race two because we were definitely faster than Rob and then race three was another good finish," he continued."You always want more of course, but we came away with three very solid results and a strong points haul – and that gives us a lot of confidence going to Oulton Park."