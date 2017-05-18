Jordan: Podium is the minimum target

Andrew Jordan says arriving at Oulton Park without running any success ballast 'could be a game changer' as the BMW Pirtek Racing driver aims to get his British Touring Car Championship campaign back on track.Jordan began the year well after taking his first BMW win with the West Surrey Racing squad at Brands Hatch, but has since fallen to eleventh in the drivers' table following two trying weekends at Donington Park and Thruxton.The BMW 125i M Sport driver won at Oulton Park during his 2013 title winning season and says 'his minimum target' is to reach the podium around the RWD friendly circuit."We've shown good speed so far this season and performed pretty much to the level I was expecting in my first year in a rear-wheel-drive touring car," he said."The frustration is that because of the way a BTCC raceday works, a bad first race can have a massive knock-on effect on your grid positions for Races Two and Three, and that's something we've definitely suffered from."Because I'm 11th in the points, I don't carry any success ballast into Oulton. That could be a game-changer because it's a track I've gone well at in the past and one that suits rear-wheel-drive cars like the BMW."A podium is the minimum target as we try to put some momentum back into our season."