Ingram pinning hopes on strong qualifying at Oulton Park

British Touring Car Championship leader Tom Ingram believes the trajectory of his Oulton Park weekend 'will be solely reliant' on securing a strong qualifying result on Saturday.The Speedworks Motorsport driver currently boasts a 17-point lead over reigning triple champion Gordon Shedden in the early title running following the first three rounds of the campaign.Ingram has scored points in every race so far and has only failed to finish outside of the top-five on just a single occasion out of nine-starts.Consequently, that means Ingram will carry 75 kilos of success ballast to Oulton Park but the Toyota driver is optimistic of delivering his Speedworks outfit with a strong home result."We've still got a hell of a long time to go. We know we're going into the difficult area of the season where we're going to RWD territory," Ingram told Crash.net."That's going to make it quite difficult. But there's no reason why we can't have a good result there. We had three top-five finishes at Oulton Park last year. It's very much doable by all means."Jason Plato was the last driver to win around Oulton Park with a full complement of ballast in 2015, something which hasn't gone unnoticed from Ingram.So far, Ingram's Toyota Avensis has seemed to cope well with running large amounts of success ballast this season. The championship leader managed to finish second during the final race at Thruxton despite carrying 57 kilos."Jason [Plato] has won there in the past with full ballast in a FWD car so it is doable. But let's wait and see what we can do," Ingram continued."We've always gone very well there. It's going to be a fantastic weekend for us because it's the home race for Speedworks. So we know we'll always get a fantastic turnout from all the support."It's going to be solely reliant on our qualifying performance because it's very difficult to overtake around there. We know we have to get a very strong qualifying to give us the best possible chance of minimising the loss in race one."