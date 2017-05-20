BTCC »

Oulton Park: Jordan leads Morgan in opening Oulton Park practice

20 May 2017
BMW Pirtek Racing's Andrew Jordan has emerged from the first BTCC practice session fastest of all at Oulton Park.
Oulton Park: Jordan leads Morgan in opening Oulton Park practice
BMW Pirtek Racing's Andrew Jordan has set the pace during the opening British Touring Car Championship practice session at Oulton Park ahead of Adam Morgan.

The BMW 125i M Sport driver ended the 40-minute running 0.204s quicker than the Ciceley Motorsport prepared Mercedes A-Class of Morgan in second.

Morgan had led the session until the final minutes but Jordan produced a series of quick laps at the end which was good enough to place the 2013 champion at the top of the timesheets.

Jordan incidentally arrives into qualifying and race one without having to run any performance ballast as virtue of his championship reckoning in eleventh place.

Marginally behind the leading duo, Eurotech Racing's Jack Goff maintained his rich vein of form after posting the third quickest time ahead of Maximum Motorsport's Josh Cook in fourth.

James Cole was the lead Subaru Levorg runner in fifth ahead of Team BMW's Rob Collard in sixth.

Championship leader Tom Ingram has kick-started his Speedworks Motorsport outfit's home race with the seventh fastest time in FP1, as Ashley Sutton was the second Subaru to make the top-ten in eighth.

Motorbase Performance's Mat Jackson negotiated the opening session in ninth while Aiden Moffat completed the remainder of the top-ten in tenth.

Elsewhere, Gordon Shedden and Matt Neal posted the 13th and 15th fastest times for Honda while Jason Plato followed closely behind in 16th.

