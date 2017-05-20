BTCC »

Oulton Park: Neal secures second consecutive BTCC pole

20 May 2017
Honda's Matt Neal has secured back-to-back pole positions for the first time since 2012 after narrowly beating BMW's Andrew Jordan at Oulton Park
Oulton Park: Neal secures second consecutive BTCC pole
Honda's Matt Neal has secured his second consecutive British Touring Car Championship pole position after narrowly defeating BMW's Andrew Jordan in qualifying at Oulton Park.

The former triple champion survived a late red-flag period - triggered by Matt Simpson's off at Druids - to successfully retain his position at the top by 0.126s ahead of Team BMW's Jordan.

With the session taking place in far drier conditions than second practice, Jordan faced a race against time to dethrone the leading Honda Civic Type-R of Neal from the top as the shootout was restarted with five minutes on the clock.

Despite setting the fastest final sector during a last gasp attempt, Jordan was ultimately unsuccessful and had to settle for second behind Neal but in front of an impressive effort from Aiden Moffat in third.

Unlike Jordan, Team BMW's Colin Turkington made a herculean up the order to qualify firmly in contention with the fourth fastest time.

Turkington found himself outside of the top-20 prior to the red flag but leapt up the order in the dying seconds of the session.

Defending champion Gordon Shedden and Subaru's Ashley Sutton make up the third row in the grid while row four was an all Four affair with Josh Cook out-qualifying Mat Jackson in seventh and eighth.

Rob Collard enjoyed a far stronger Saturday than usual to ensure all BMWs made the top-ten in ninth ahead of an eye-catching effort from BTCC rookie Senna Proctor in tenth.

