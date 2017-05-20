Neal: It was a committed lap!

British Touring Car Championship pole-sitter Matt Neal said 'there wasn't a lot left on table' after claiming his second consecutive pole position for Honda at Oulton Park.The former triple BTCC champion backed up the accomplishment of securing his first pole in five-years last time at Thruxton by repeating the same feat this weekend after defeating BMW's Andrew Jordan.With the Honda and BMW locked in the battle for qualifying supremacy for most of the session, Neal set his lap relatively early in proceedings.A late red flag left Neal's time vulnerable of attack from Jordan but the latter ultimately ended just over 0.1s shy of the target."I said they're like buses," Neal told Crash.net. "You don't get one for ages and then two come together! It was hooked up. There wasn't a lot left on the table. We made a few adjustments from this morning and we just hit the sweet spot."It was pretty much dry [in qualifying]. There was a few damp spots around the place but you've got to be pretty committed. It was a committed lap."The clock gets reset and that falls into the RWD hands a bit because they can go out when our rear tyres are cooling. I went back out on fresh tyres but it was just too loose on the first lap."I was biding my time, talking to the garage and I said 'if I don't have to do it, I don't really want to do it' because you're just risking the car. It was a committed lap to do it the first time. They radioed in saying Jordan had gone purple so I had to keep on it."With Neal carrying just 27 kilos of success ballast in qualifying and race one, the Team Dynamics driver knew his Honda Civic Type-R 'would have half a chance' of mounting a serious attack."I knew with the weight I was carrying I'd have half a chance. I think the RWD bit does help them a lot around the hairpins and with traction. But for out-and-out qualifying lap, we're there. Tomorrow might be another story but we start at the right end anyway," Neal continued."Both BMWs are there. If they do they're average starts, they'll hose me and I'll be third by turn one. If they don't then I've got half a chance."