Turkington aiming for win after qualifying relief

Team BMW's Colin Turkington has expressed his relief in recovering to qualify fourth for today's opening British Touring Car Championship race at Oulton Park.Turkington found himself languishing outside of the top-20 until the dying minutes of qualifying but managed to catapult himself back into contention.The former double champion made the most of a late red-flag with four minutes of the session to go and subsequently charged back up the timesheets to an eventual fourth.Buoyed by his recovery, Turkington is already aiming for his third win of the 2017 campaign as the BMW 125i M Sport driver seeks to make further inroads in the title chase."I'm incredibly relieved. When the red flags came out with five minutes left, I feared the worst as I was outside the top 20, but the tyres came up to temperature nice and quickly, I was able to find myself a decent tow, and everything just came together," said Turkington."It was a bit nervy for a moment, but from the second row, I'll be aiming to win, if I can, and take home a big stack of points at a circuit at which the BMW has traditionally been strong."