BTCC »

Oulton Park: Turkington aiming for win after qualifying relief

21 May 2017
"It was a bit nervy for a moment, but from the second row, I'll be aiming to win." - Colin Turkington.
Turkington aiming for win after qualifying relief
Oulton Park: Turkington aiming for win after qualifying relief
Team BMW's Colin Turkington has expressed his relief in recovering to qualify fourth for today's opening British Touring Car Championship race at Oulton Park.

Turkington found himself languishing outside of the top-20 until the dying minutes of qualifying but managed to catapult himself back into contention.

The former double champion made the most of a late red-flag with four minutes of the session to go and subsequently charged back up the timesheets to an eventual fourth.

Buoyed by his recovery, Turkington is already aiming for his third win of the 2017 campaign as the BMW 125i M Sport driver seeks to make further inroads in the title chase.

"I'm incredibly relieved. When the red flags came out with five minutes left, I feared the worst as I was outside the top 20, but the tyres came up to temperature nice and quickly, I was able to find myself a decent tow, and everything just came together," said Turkington.

"It was a bit nervy for a moment, but from the second row, I'll be aiming to win, if I can, and take home a big stack of points at a circuit at which the BMW has traditionally been strong."

Tagged as: Colin Turkington , Oulton Park , West Surrey Racing , BMW 125i M Sport , Team BMW
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 