Jordan 'over the moon' to bounce back with Oulton win

BMW Pirtek Racing's Andrew Jordan was 'over the moon' to bounce back from a difficult previous two rounds by winning his second British Touring Car Championship race of 2017 at Oulton Park.The 2013 BTCC champion immediately stormed into the lead ahead of Matt Neal and successfully managed to control the gap back to the Honda whilst running the softer Dunlop tyre.At one point, Jordan assembled a near two-second lead over the chasing Civic Type-R, but the gap fluctuated throughout the race with Neal eventually closing to within 0.3s of the race winner.“After two tough weekends you need to bounce back. When you come here with no weight in, this is the place to do that. I'm over the moon,” said Jordan.“Yesterday obviously was where the hard work was done. Without putting too much pressure on yourself, if you hook up the start you should be leading by turn one.“I had the soft tyre on so I set off really quickly. My engineer came on the radio to slow me down a bit because I had a two second gap after three laps. Then Matt [Neal] closed back in so I went again to establish a gap.”Whilst his lead was never in a great deal of peril, Jordan admitted that the end gap was a bit too close for comfort as the rear tyres of his BMW 125i M Sport began to degrade during the final laps.“With four laps to go I just started to lose the rear tyres so I was just backing it up in the chicane where the rears were going off a bit. I was really steady there but then utilising where the car was good through turn one and off Druids,” he continued.“Another couple of laps it would got a bit closer I think. I knew going up Clay Hill I had to nail Druids and then he wouldn't be close enough to send it up the inside.“It was pretty straightforward really apart from the last few laps where he was a bit close.”With the 'pressure now off' after claiming his second win in BMW colours, Jordan is now focussed on backing his success up with a further brace of strong points.“I do think the soft tyre would have been better to carry the weight so we'll see. We'll try and press on and see where we get to in this but realistically with that big jump in weight it's going to be hard work,” the 27-year old.“We'll just play the long game. I'll try and win race two but it will be tough. Pressures off for the rest of the day now. Just bag points and see where we get to.”