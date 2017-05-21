Sutton: It’s great to turn it around for Subaru

BTCC »

21 May 2017
Ashley Sutton said Subaru's first victory of 2017 has been 'a long time coming' after handing the Team BMR a much needed boost at Oulton Park.
Ashley Sutton has said Subaru's first British Touring Car Championship victory of 2017 has been 'a long time coming' after winning the second race at Oulton Park.

The Team BMR driver backed up his podium finish from race one to control the second race ahead of Team BMW's Rob Collard with a winning margin of 1.066s.

Sutton started the second encounter from third but the 23-year old found himself in the lead as early as lap two after making the race winning move on Andrew Jordan at Hislops.

From there on in, Sutton enjoyed the luxury of pacing himself on the soft tyre as Jordan - on full ballast - held up the rest of pack until the fourth lap of the race.

"It's great to turn it around for Subaru," Sutton told Crash.net. "It's been a long time coming. The car has got pace. It's just trying to get everything to click into pace. I like to think we've shown that with the soft tyre and running ballast, there you go.

"Fingers crossed we can carry this momentum.

"I knew how important it was to get past Matt [Neal] and Andrew [Jordan]. I dispersed Matt on the first corner so that set me up to chase after Andrew. We achieved that in two laps and then buggered off!

"We had softs on so with a lot of ballast so it was all about getting the gap and managing it. Yes he [Collard] was catching but I had time in the bag so I could have pushed harder if I needed to."

Aside from returning Team BMR and Subaru back to the winners circle, Sutton has now moved closer to the championship picture - 37 points back from BTCC leader Gordon Shedden.

"It's going to be hard but [race three] is literally going to be about collecting points. I've just got to think about what I need on the car now with full ballast on the medium tyre," Sutton continued.

"It's a long shot but Colin [Turkington] was in a worse situation than where I'm sitting now so who says it can't be done? I've literally got to maximise the points, play it safe and keep it on the tarmac."


