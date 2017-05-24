Ingram: We'll come back fighting

Tom Ingram has vowed to 'come back fighting' at Croft after losing the British Touring Car Championship points lead, following a disastrous Oulton Park weekend.The Speedworks Motorsport driver agonisingly saw his 17-point advantage over reigning champion Gordon Shedden completely eradicated after suffering two non-finishes and a 26th place result in race three.Ingram's Toyota Avensis was turned into a spin by Jack Goff's Eurotech Racing Honda in race one, which led to the former in retiring from the action with damage.Consequently, that meant Ingram found himself mired towards the back of the field for the rest of afternoon."Up to this point we've only had one finish outside of the top-five and then we've been hit by a weekend where we haven't scored any real points in the races," Ingram told Crash.net."It was due. It's just a shame when it does come. We've been on such a high. We're still in the mix. We're third in the championship going to Croft with a little bit less weight. We'll forget this weekend and crack on at Croft."That's the trouble with carrying the weight. Carrying 75 kilos is not easy. Unfortunately you can't really carry weight around here that well."Although Ingram couldn't hide the disappointment of enduring a wretched Oulton weekend, the 23-year old was upbeat over the pace of his Speedworks Avensis.Despite finishing 26th in race three, Ingram scored a solitary point in the final reverse grid race after comfortably setting the fastest lap."I was more than happy [with the pace of the car]. It just goes to show the pace is clearly there as we set the fastest lap in race three, about a tenth shy of what we did in qualifying," he continued."It's good that we've had the pace but we just haven't had any decent space to utilise it because we've had people firing us off before we got there."Qualifying was my fault. I didn't get anything out of it. The car was mint but I cocked up in qualifying which has cost us the whole weekend. We'll be good at Croft. We'll come back fighting."