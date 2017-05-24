Jordan continues RWD 'learning process' with Oulton win

BMW Pirtek Racing's Andrew Jordan says his profitable Oulton Park weekend will serve as a 'great boost' ahead of the next leg of the British Touring Car Championship season.The 2013 BTCC champion took his second win of the season in race one before recording his biggest points haul since joining the BMW factory West Surrey Racing squad this year.Having endured a tough time of it at Donington Park and Thruxton, a total of 49-points at Oulton has moved Jordan back up to seventh in the drivers' classification.The BMW 125i M Sport driver came close to winning a second race of the day during race three, but a late safety car phase handed the initiative to the Hondas, which relegated Jordan to third."Halfway through that I thought we might be able to sneak a second win but they [the Hondas] were a bit too much for us on the soft tyre, especially after the safety car. Third is better than nothing. It's been a really good weekend," Jordan told Crash.net."I was in a really good rhythm, really pushing on. I was happy with the car and the car was looking after the tyres well. I wanted to have something left to fight with if Gordon [Shedden] did get to me on the softs at the end."You can't win them all but obviously I'm a bit disappointed not to have got the win, which I think was on the cards. That's how it goes. To go home with these trophies and points is a great boost for us all."Oulton Park marked only Jordan's fourth weekend in a RWD BTCC car, but the BMW driver is already encouraged by the progress he's made in adapting to the 1 Series so far."I'm learning all the time, which is important. If we're getting weekends like this so early on in the learning process, I'm very happy," Jordan continued."There's a long year yet with lots of races but I'm very happy with the progress so far. We should be strong there [at Croft]. The target will be wins and podiums."