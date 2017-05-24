BTCC »

Oulton Park: Jordan continues RWD 'learning process' with Oulton win

24 May 2017
"If we're getting weekends like this so early on in the learning process, I'm very happy." - Andrew Jordan.
Jordan continues RWD 'learning process' with Oulton win
Oulton Park: Jordan continues RWD 'learning process' with Oulton win
BMW Pirtek Racing's Andrew Jordan says his profitable Oulton Park weekend will serve as a 'great boost' ahead of the next leg of the British Touring Car Championship season.

The 2013 BTCC champion took his second win of the season in race one before recording his biggest points haul since joining the BMW factory West Surrey Racing squad this year.

Having endured a tough time of it at Donington Park and Thruxton, a total of 49-points at Oulton has moved Jordan back up to seventh in the drivers' classification.

The BMW 125i M Sport driver came close to winning a second race of the day during race three, but a late safety car phase handed the initiative to the Hondas, which relegated Jordan to third.

"Halfway through that I thought we might be able to sneak a second win but they [the Hondas] were a bit too much for us on the soft tyre, especially after the safety car. Third is better than nothing. It's been a really good weekend," Jordan told Crash.net.

"I was in a really good rhythm, really pushing on. I was happy with the car and the car was looking after the tyres well. I wanted to have something left to fight with if Gordon [Shedden] did get to me on the softs at the end.

"You can't win them all but obviously I'm a bit disappointed not to have got the win, which I think was on the cards. That's how it goes. To go home with these trophies and points is a great boost for us all."

Oulton Park marked only Jordan's fourth weekend in a RWD BTCC car, but the BMW driver is already encouraged by the progress he's made in adapting to the 1 Series so far.

"I'm learning all the time, which is important. If we're getting weekends like this so early on in the learning process, I'm very happy," Jordan continued.

"There's a long year yet with lots of races but I'm very happy with the progress so far. We should be strong there [at Croft]. The target will be wins and podiums."

Tagged as: Andrew Jordan , Oulton Park , West Surrey Racing , BMW 125i M Sport , BMW Pirtek Racing
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Andrew Jordan (GBR) BMW Pirtek Racing BMW 125i M Sport
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 