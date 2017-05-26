BTCC »

BTCC reveals 2018 calendar for 60th anniversary

26 May 2017
British Touring Car Championship organisers TOCA have published the 2018 race calendar for its 60th anniversary of racing.
British Touring Car Championship organisers TOCA have published the 2018 race calendar for its 60th anniversary of racing.

The series organisers have published the calendar in late May to mark the earliest a BTCC calendar has been finalised for a following season in its history, with a largely familiar line-up kicked-off by the season launch at Donington Park before the season opener at Brands Hatch Indy and then return to Donington for round two.

Thruxton, Oulton Park and Croft retain their familiar calendar slots before the traditional summer break is ended at Snetterton followed by Rockingham. The series then heads north of the border to Knockhill before the traditional penultimate round at Silverstone ahead of the season finale at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

ITV4 continues as the BTCC's long-term broadcast partner and it will continue to broadcast every race-day live, free-to-air and in high definition throughout 2018, with live streaming also available via the ITV Sport website and the ITV Hub app. Highlights programmes follow each event and are screened on ITV, ITV4 and on demand via the ITV Hub.

2018 BTCC Calendar:

Launch - Tues 27 March Donington Park, Leics
1,2,3 - Sat 7/Sun 8 April Brands Hatch (Indy), Kent
4,5,6 - Sat 28/Sun 29 April Donington Park, Leics
7,8,9 - Sat 19/Sun 20 May Thruxton, Hampshire
10,11,12 - Sat 9/Sun 10 June Oulton Park, Cheshire
13,14,15 - Sat 23/Sun 24 June Croft, North Yorkshire
16,17,18 - Sat 28/Sun 29 July Snetterton, Norfolk
19,20,21 - Sat 11/Sun 12 August Rockingham, Northants
22,23,24 - Sat 25/Sun 26 August Knockhill, Fife
25,26,27 - Sat 15/Sun 16 September Silverstone, Northants
28,29,30 - Sat 29/Sun 30 September Brands Hatch (Grand Prix), Kent

